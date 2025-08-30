OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 70,387 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1,633.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,387 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

FMC Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE FMC opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. FMC Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

