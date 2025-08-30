Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,422 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

