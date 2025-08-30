OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 371,600 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 371,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.5%

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. The trade was a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

