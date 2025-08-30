BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 11,619,223 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.44% of Grab worth $79,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.84.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

