Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,242 Conduent Inc. $CNDT

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Conduent by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 100,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Singular Research upgraded Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Conduent Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $2.78 on Friday. Conduent Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.16 million, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

