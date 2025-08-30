Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,282 Shares of ATN International, Inc. $ATNI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.39% of ATN International worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 4,208.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1,865.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.69. ATN International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $33.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.67 million. ATN International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.64%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

