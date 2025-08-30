Truvestments Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,224,000 after buying an additional 314,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after buying an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after buying an additional 682,123 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.