Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,882,000 after buying an additional 633,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,920,000 after buying an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $467,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

