Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,300 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mativ were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mativ by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mativ by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mativ by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MATV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mativ Stock Up 2.2%

Mativ stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -4.79%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

