Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $121.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

