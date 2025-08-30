ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 12,871.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,482 shares during the period. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $15,507,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,255,000 after acquiring an additional 206,149 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,160. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,560. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.