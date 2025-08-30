ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.99 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.