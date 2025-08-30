Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,493 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,672,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 921,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

