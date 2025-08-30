Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after buying an additional 392,864 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,461,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $367.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $369.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.