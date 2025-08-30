Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:RSG opened at $234.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

