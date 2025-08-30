Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arcellx worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcellx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arcellx by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLX opened at $69.39 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

