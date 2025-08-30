Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 119,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,910.94. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $263,304.58. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,823 shares of company stock worth $128,088 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

