FORA Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $16,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,587,000 after buying an additional 2,858,061 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $9,407,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9,499.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,453,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,762,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,637.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,927.70. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $270,923.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,502,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,342.50. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.