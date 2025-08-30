Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,694. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,090 shares of company stock worth $9,895,574. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

