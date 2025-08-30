Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.