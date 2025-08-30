Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.27. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 223,784 shares changing hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

