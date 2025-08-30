WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 1,286.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens lowered shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $220.09 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.21 and a 12-month high of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.50.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,761.32. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $2,339,624.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,498.75. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,495 shares of company stock worth $21,138,765 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.