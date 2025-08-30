25,000 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Celsius makes up about 3.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $36,511,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $24,374,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 163.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 678,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 894,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 648,582 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

