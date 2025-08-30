Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 142.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $683.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $701.49 and a 200 day moving average of $643.75. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.