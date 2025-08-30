QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

