Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.42.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $356.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

