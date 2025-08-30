Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

