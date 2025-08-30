Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $619.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $583.56 and a 200-day moving average of $476.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

