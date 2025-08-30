Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $350.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

