Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

