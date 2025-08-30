The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 992.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0%

PNC stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.