Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.