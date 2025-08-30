B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,068 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $78,759,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 284,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $195.87 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

