Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Camping World $CWH

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,060.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

