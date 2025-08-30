MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,693,886.73. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $315.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

