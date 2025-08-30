B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Position in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 286.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 261.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in AXOS FINANCIAL in the first quarter worth $13,401,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXOS FINANCIAL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

AXOS FINANCIAL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AXOS FINANCIAL

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About AXOS FINANCIAL

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.