B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 32,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $124,113,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $122,795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5%

DOC stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

