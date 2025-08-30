Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 362.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

