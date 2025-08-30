B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hill City Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3,463.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,806.16. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GVA. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

