Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Trimble by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 153.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,383 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,318. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

