Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,613,650 shares of company stock valued at $206,313,892. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.68 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.53, a P/E/G ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.