Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,224,656.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,815.65. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $1,564,604.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,824.70. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 988,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

