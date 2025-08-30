Long Focus Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 1.1% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pinterest worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 144,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,144,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,202,000 after acquiring an additional 317,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $3,678,050.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,991.34. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,832,184 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

