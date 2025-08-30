Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Etsy worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 404,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,366 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 259,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $406,871.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,209.36. This trade represents a 29.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $342,214.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,482 shares of company stock valued at $23,033,829 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.