Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Long Focus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,462,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 98,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,340. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:OMF opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

