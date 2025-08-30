Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $28.71 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 35,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

