Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 318,544 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 318,544 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EchoStar worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in EchoStar by 70,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. EchoStar Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.