Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG Shares Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,844 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,310.72. This represents a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 38,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $294,355.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 845,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,705.56. This represents a 4.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 845,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,600 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

