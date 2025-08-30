Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 18.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

