Phong Le Buys 119 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.03 per share, with a total value of $11,308.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 71 shares in the company, valued at $6,747.13. This represents a -247.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Phong Le purchased 5,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00.
- On Friday, June 6th, Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $1,983,189.30.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Phong Le purchased 4,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00.
Strategy Price Performance
Strategy stock opened at $334.41 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a 200-day moving average of $354.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 3.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.50.
About Strategy
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
