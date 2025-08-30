Phong Le Buys 119 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.03 per share, with a total value of $11,308.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 71 shares in the company, valued at $6,747.13. This represents a -247.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Phong Le purchased 5,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $1,983,189.30.

On Thursday, June 5th, Phong Le purchased 4,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00.

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $334.41 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a 200-day moving average of $354.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.50.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

